Freeths advises LGW Group on strategic acquisition

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for the LGW Group, as it takes its combined turnover to over £40 million.

Following the acquisition, LGW is the only construction business in the region capable of delivering a fully comprehensive concreting service. The group’s portfolio also includes Wright Readymix, Bristol Brick Co, Prodeck-Fixing and Mexboro, making it a one-stop shop for commercial and domestic construction projects.

Based in Gloucestershire with operations in the Forest of Dean and Wiltshire, Multi-Crete specialises in concrete supply and concrete pumping services.

Leading the Freeths team was Corporate Managing Associate Edward Chapman. He was supported by Corporate Partner Claus Andersen, Corporate Associate Ellie Harrison and Corporate Trainee Victoria Naylor; Employment Partner Laura Tracey and Employment Trainee Katherine Brown; Tax Managing Associate Alex Angelides and Tax Trainee Rebecca Rudd.

The shareholders of Multi-Crete were advised by Hopson Solicitors, led by Corporate Director Andrew Hough and assisted by Corporate Associate Solicitor Jessica Morgan-Ebdon and Employment Director Rachel Stephens.

Commenting on the transaction, Edward Chapman said it was great to work alongside Len and the team at LGW on this acquisition, which demonstrates the strength of Freeths' growing presence in the South West. He added that the addition of Multi-Crete to the LGW Group adds new service lines and strengthens its existing house of brands, positioning LGW as a leading regional player in the construction industry.

Len Wright, Managing Director of LGW Group, added that from start to finish, Ed and the team at Freeths provided exceptional support and commerciality in navigating the acquisition process. He said they look forward to working with Simon, Jason and the Multi-Crete team and to collaborating on construction projects across the region in the months and years ahead, noting that this acquisition sets the stage for future growth and innovation at LGW.

Simon Robinson, Managing Director of Multi-Crete, said both Jason and he are delighted to have concluded their negotiations with Len and Gordon. He added that they placed both Freeths and Hopsons under significant time pressure to complete the deal, and through a dedicated approach to the transaction they delivered. He stated that they look forward to supporting the new owners to achieve the aims and ambitions of LGW Group for many years to come.