Freeths advises leading it managed services provider on strategic acquisition

National law firm Freeths has played a pivotal role in advising Abacus Group, a prominent IT Managed Services Provider, on its strategic acquisition of Tribeca Technology Holdings, the parent company of Tribeca Technology Ltd.

Backed by private equity firm FFL, Abacus Group is renowned for its specialised cybersecurity services tailored for financial services firms globally. This acquisition aims to bolster Abacus Group's existing capabilities and extend its footprint across the UK market. The partnership between Abacus Group and Tribeca Technology Holdings will leverage their combined expertise, diversify service portfolios, and scale offerings to better serve their clients.

The Freeths legal team, led by Corporate Partners Francis Dalton and Malin Svanberg Larsson, with support from Managing Associate Ewen Lowrie, Senior Associate Henrietta Rendell, and Associate Lottie Beange, ensured the transaction's success. Francis Dalton expressed delight in advising on this significant transaction, highlighting the collaboration with the teams at Abacus and FFL.

Jonathan Bohrer from Abacus Group emphasised the importance of this acquisition in enhancing Abacus Group's market presence, particularly in the UK. He acknowledged Freeths' crucial role in the process, which enabled Abacus Group to achieve this growth milestone.

Tribeca, with offices in New York and Hong Kong, brings valuable experience in the UK private equity, asset, and wealth management markets. This complements Abacus Group's expertise in the hedge fund and private equity sectors, creating a robust partnership poised for success.