Freeths advises Glenbrook on major Leeds development

Glenbrook, founded in 2011 and specialising in property development, investment, and asset management, has secured forward funding from property investment firm Barings to bring the development to life. The site, located on Kirkstall Road, will feature over 600 residential units, comprising both build-to-rent and for-sale homes, with completion expected by the end of 2027.

Acquired on behalf of a US insurance company, the development will offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across five buildings set in landscaped grounds. The project will include new public spaces along the River Aire, more than 10,000 sq ft of amenity space, a residents’ lounge, coworking areas, a gym, two private roof terraces, and 3,800 sq ft of commercial space.

This marks Glenbrook’s second major residential development in Leeds, following its Whitehall Riverside scheme with Legal & General, which is delivering 500 rental apartments—another project on which Freeths advised.

Freeths’ team was led by Partner Stephen Lewis, supported by Directors Kishen Ravalia and Marie Mulligan, Managing Associate Matthew Turner, Associate Imogen Seabridge, and Trainee Molly Happs.

Stephen Lewis commented: “As a longstanding client, we are so pleased to once again support Glenbrook in delivering it’s best in class residential developments. This transaction was complex with multiple stakeholders, as is the norm these days, but the multi office team were able to take this from acquisition, through planning, and onto a fully funded development scheme in just over three years. It’s been great to close this deal off the back of winning Law Firm of the Year at the North West Residential Property Awards last month, and we are looking forward to continuing our work both in the region and nationally.”