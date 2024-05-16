This website uses cookies

Freeths advises FTS Recovery on Roksanda sale to The Brand Group

National law firm Freeths has advised FTS Recovery Limited in appointing Marco Piacquadio and Alan Coleman as joint administrators of RBDM Limited, the company behind the luxury fashion brand Roksanda

This led to the business's sale to The Brand Group, a global brand development company led by Damian Hopkins CBE. The Freeths team, led by Restructuring & Insolvency Partner Oliver Jackson and supported by Senior Associate Thomas Childs, facilitated this transaction. The sale ensures the continuation of the Roksanda brand and secures the jobs of its employees. Oliver Jackson highlighted the significance of rescuing such an iconic brand amid challenging times for the fashion industry.