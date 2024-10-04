Freeths advises Ensek on acquisition of Zoa Technologies

Freeths has successfully advised ENSEK Ltd on its acquisition of Zoa Technologies, further solidifying ENSEK’s position in the energy sector. ENSEK, which was recently acquired by Centrica plc, is a leading provider of digital transformation services, and the acquisition of Zoa Technologies is a significant step in expanding its service offerings.

Headquartered in Nottingham, ENSEK’s Ignition retail operating platform will now be integrated with Zoa’s home energy management platform, further enhancing Centrica’s ability to offer innovative solutions in the evolving energy market. This acquisition comes hot on the heels of ENSEK’s sale to Centrica, marking a strategic move to consolidate ENSEK's digital energy expertise with Zoa’s advanced energy management capabilities.

Freeths provided legal support to Centrica’s in-house team, led by Andrew Zelouf (Director, M&A) and Tony Byrne (Corporate Counsel, M&A). The Freeths team, led by Corporate Partners Emily Settle and Martin Smith, also included Corporate Associate Charlotte Collard, IP Partner Iona Silverman, Employment Partner Laura Tracey, and Commercial Senior Associate James Urmston. Corporate team members Ben Treasure, Jack Lewis, and Victoria Naylor also played crucial roles in the transaction.

Emily Settle commented on the deal, saying: “We are delighted to continue working closely with the team at Centrica and now ENSEK, supporting their innovative efforts to meet the needs of customers as the energy system evolves.”

Martin Smith added: “It was great to support ENSEK, a prominent regional business, on this important acquisition. The transaction highlights the strength of our Corporate team, both nationally and within the East Midlands, showcasing the elite talent we attract and retain.”

Jon Slade, CEO of ENSEK, praised the Freeths team for their performance, saying: “It’s been a pleasure working with you all – every interaction with the Freeths team has been on point with a relentless focus on hitting the objective. Super impressive, thank you!”

The acquisition of Zoa Technologies is expected to play a pivotal role in ENSEK’s ability to provide cutting-edge home energy solutions, bolstering Centrica’s position in the competitive energy market.