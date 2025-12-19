Leading law firm Freeths has successfully advised Connells Group on the sale of its subsidiary, Mortgage Intelligence, to OneDome. Established in 1996, Mortgage Intelligence encompasses Life and Easy and Mortgage Next arms, making it a reputable mortgage insurance network in the UK financial services sector. This acquisition marks OneDome's effort to enhance its platform within the mortgage and property technology arena, already featuring over 550 brokers operating nationwide.

The Freeths team, led by Corporate Director Hannah Tessyman, was integral to this transaction, receiving support from Managing Associate Maddy Scott, Associate Harry Fraser, and Legal Assistant Hugh Tweddle. Following the completion of the deal, Hannah Tessyman expressed her enthusiasm, stating “Mortgage Intelligence has long been recognised as a trusted name in the mortgage network industry, and this is a significant deal which represents an exciting opportunity for its future growth within OneDome’s innovative platform.” She added that “This transaction underscores our expertise in advising on complex corporate deals within the property and financial services sectors and demonstrates our continued role as a trusted adviser to leading UK businesses.”

Katherine Stockwell, Group Head of Legal (Commercial) and Company Secretary at Connells Group, shared her satisfaction with the process, saying “We’re delighted to have completed this deal with OneDome and are thankful for the support provided by the Freeths deal team who ensured that we consistently received clear and actionable advice aligned with our strategic objectives.” This successful collaboration highlights Freeths' commitment to delivering tailored legal solutions in high-stakes transactions.