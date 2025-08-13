Leading law firm Freeths has successfully advised Clone Media Technology Limited on its transition to an employee-owned structure. Established in 2007 by Simon Drury and Joel Dalton, Clone Media is a full-service marketing agency. The move to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) allows eligible employees to collectively own the company through shares held in trust.

Corporate Partner Malin Svanberg Larsson led the Freeths team on this significant transaction, with support from Corporate Associate James Allen and Tax Managing Associate Alex Angelides. “It was a pleasure to work with Clone Media on this transaction, which demonstrates our strong capabilities when it comes to advising on transitions to EOTs,” said Malin Svanberg Larsson. “We look forward to continuing to support Clone Media and we are proud to have played a role in helping facilitate this exciting next chapter.”

Co-Founder of Clone Media, Simon Drury, expressed his satisfaction with the process, stating, “We are delighted with the service provided by Malin and the team at Freeths and their support throughout this process. It has been a smooth and timely process, and from the outset the Freeths team demonstrated their expertise on EOTs. They guided us through the legals, and their prompt advice gave us confidence and made us feel supported from the moment we first spoke to the team.”

The transition to employee ownership not only empowers employees but also fosters a culture of shared responsibility and engagement, positioning Clone Media for sustainable growth in the future.