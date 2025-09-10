Leading law firm Freeths has successfully advised the Ben-Motor and Allied Trades Benevolent Fund (Ben) on a significant strategic move to dispose of three care home and retirement village sites. Ben, established in 1905, is dedicated to supporting those involved in the UK automotive industry and offers a broad spectrum of services that include health support, wellbeing programs, crisis intervention, and residential care.

Freeths, recognized as a prominent legal adviser in the health and social care sector, facilitated the transactions involving the Lynwood Care Centre and Village in Ascot, sold to Gold Care Homes, the Town Thorns Care Home in Easenhall, Rugby, sold to Capital Care Group, and the Birch Hill Care Home in Norham, Northumberland, which was acquired by Lenore Care Group.

These sites have played a crucial role in the charity's offerings for over 70 years. However, this strategic move will enable Ben to sharpen its focus, transitioning into a single-focused charity committed exclusively to enhancing the health and wellbeing of individuals within the automotive community.

Phil Baigent, Partner and Joint Head of Care at Freeths, expressed satisfaction regarding the deal, stating “We are delighted to have advised Ben on these milestone transactions, helping the charity to deliver on its strategic commitment made in 2023 to sharpen its focus on delivering health and wellbeing support to the automotive community. We’re looking forward to seeing Ben thrive following this strategic realignment, and delivering on its mission to make the greatest difference within the automotive industry.”

The Freeths advisory team for this transaction comprised Senior Associates Raman Virk and Robbie Kenney, Associate Thomas Robinson, and Managing Associate Nathan Greaves, collectively ensuring a seamless process for the charity during this pivotal period.