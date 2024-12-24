Freeths advises BWP on BGF deal

Freeths, the national law firm, has successfully advised the shareholders of BWP Group on securing a strategic investment from BGF. BWP Group, a prominent marketing and brand agency, is known for elevating destination assets, including shopping centres, retail outlets, and leisure venues. Since its establishment in 1995, BWP has developed partnerships with major destinations such as the Trafford Centre, Eldon Square, Lakeside, Livingston Designer Outlet, and IKEA, cementing its reputation in the retail and leisure sectors.

Established in 2011, BGF (Business Growth Fund) aims to address the funding challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK and Ireland. With a balance sheet of approximately £3 billion, BGF invests across various sectors, stages, and regions, demonstrating a commitment to fostering growth and supporting ambitious businesses. The recent investment in BWP represents a crucial step in BGF’s mission to empower high-potential companies in key markets.

The strategic investment from BGF will enable BWP to enhance its geographical presence, strengthen client relationships across the UK and Europe, and pursue opportunities in the US market. Additionally, BWP plans to make targeted acquisitions, reinforcing its aim to become the leading agency for high-impact marketing services, with an enhanced service offering across key international markets.

The deal was led by Partner Dahren Naidoo and Managing Associate Megan Atack from Freeths. They were supported by Partner Laura Tracey, Managing Associate Alex Angelides, Associate Elle Margerison, and Legal Assistant Madelaine Gape, all of whom played crucial roles in facilitating a successful transaction.

Megan Atack commented: “We are delighted to have advised BWP on this investment from BGF, which will allow the business to explore exciting international opportunities and continue with its growth strategy. This deal highlights our strength across private equity capabilities, and we look forward to hopefully working with BWP again.”

The investment is set to propel BWP into new markets and strengthen its existing reputation as a leader in destination-focused brand and marketing services. With the backing of BGF, BWP will have the tools and resources needed to scale operations, attract more clients, and develop robust strategies to maintain its leading position in the market.

As BWP aims to expand its influence further, the collaboration with BGF, facilitated by Freeths’ legal expertise, ensures that strategic goals remain on track and achievable. This investment represents not only a growth opportunity for BWP but also a strong testament to the success of private equity support in fostering sector-leading brands.