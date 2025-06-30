Leading law firm Freeths has successfully advised the Bioceres Group on its business combination with NASDAQ-traded Moolec Science. This strategic merger represents a transformative and complex transaction that aims to unite their complementary capabilities in areas such as food ingredients, ag-biologicals, precision fermentation, biomaterials, and research and development services. The consolidation enhances Moolec’s position as a differentiated life science platform dedicated to sustainable solutions, offering a streamlined journey from molecule to ingredient.

The Freeths team that led this significant deal was headed by M&A Partner and Head of Freeths International, Emily Settle. She collaborated with a dedicated group of professionals including Partners Lottie Hugo and Natalie Drought, Senior Associate Cormac Hayes, Associate Ben Treasure, Trainee Solicitor William Hardcastle-Foster, and Trainee Solicitor Apprentice Pippa Johnson.

Commenting on the deal, Emily Settle said "This combination of two of global flagship life sciences groups is another showcase of Freeths International’s strong advisory credentials for global transactions, in this case across the UK, Latin America and Cayman. This was a complex transaction and related reorganisation, delivered closely with the leadership of Bioceres General Counsel Gloria Montaron Estrada and Dante Dagostino. We were also delighted to work once again with our close partners Linklaters and Linklaters São Paulo, with Mathew Poulter and Caroline Aguiar acting for Moolec.”

This merger not only exemplifies Freeths' advisory strength but also reflects the growing trend towards sustainable and integrated solutions within the life sciences sector, promising advancements and innovations that are crucial to future developments in these areas.