Freeths advises A-SAFE on investment by IK Partners

A-SAFE is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial polymer safety barrier systems. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Yorkshire, A-SAFE produces a diverse range of polymer-based products deployed in factories and warehouses worldwide to safeguard both people and assets from collisions with vehicles such as forklifts.

As a founder-owned and managed business, A-SAFE has achieved significant organic growth and serves more than 6,000 customers, including renowned brands like Coca-Cola, UPS, and Amazon.

With the aim of further strengthening its leadership position in the industrial polymer space globally, the company has decided to form a partnership with IK, focusing on minority investments in established fast-growing entrepreneurial businesses. This deal aims to unlock growth opportunities and drive innovation, further redefining industry standards.

The Freeths team, led by Corporate Partner Dahren Naidoo and Managing Associate Megan Atack, was supported by a cross-disciplined team, including Partners Claire Boyce, Laura Tracey, John Flathers, and James Dyson, Managing Associates Rosanna Brown and Nur Alzubeydi, Senior Associates Bradley Adams and Sarah Bogues, Associate Charlotte Beddows, and Legal Assistant Madelaine Gape.

Commenting on the transaction, Dahren Naidoo said: “Freeths have worked with the A-SAFE team for several years, and we are delighted to have supported them on this important milestone transaction. We look forward to seeing the business continue to develop into one of the world’s leading safety businesses in its partnership with IK.”