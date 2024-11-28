Freeths advises Arbolus on Series B fundraise

The deal sees Composition Capital come on board as a new material shareholder, providing critical funding to fuel Arbolus' rapid international expansion.

Arbolus, operating under the collective name Collective IQ Group, connects investors and consultants from some of the world’s largest consulting firms, hedge funds, and private equity investors with unique insights on companies for their research and due diligence processes. The platform is widely recognised as a leading disruptor in the expert insights industry, leveraging cutting-edge technology to make human knowledge more digital and widely accessible.

Composition Capital, acting as a sub-advisor to certain sub-funds of Kayne Anderson Capital, is a leading investment firm focusing on technology and tech-enabled businesses. Their strategic investment will further bolster Arbolus' mission to expand its global footprint and strengthen its leadership in the expert insights space.

The Freeths legal team, led by Corporate Partner Robert Chidley, played a pivotal role in advising Arbolus throughout the transaction. They were supported by Senior Associate Henrietta Rendell and Associate Lottie Beange. The team’s expertise was crucial in structuring the deal and navigating the complexities of the investment.

Robert Chidley, Corporate Partner at Freeths, commented:

“Having worked with Collective IQ Group and the founders, Sam and Will, for over five years, it’s been rewarding to see the company grow. The addition of Composition Capital as an investor is a significant milestone in their journey, and it’s exciting to be part of this next stage of growth.”

Samuel Glasswell, Co-Founder of Arbolus, added:

“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Rob and the team at Freeths, and they’ve consistently delivered excellent results for us. Their support has been invaluable throughout this transaction, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we scale Arbolus in the years ahead.”

This Series B fundraise marks an important step in Arbolus’ mission to revolutionise the expert insights sector and expand its international presence. With the backing of Composition Capital, Arbolus is poised for significant growth and continued success.