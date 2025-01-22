Freeths advises Alpha Bank London on multimillion-pound term loan facility

Leading UK law firm Freeths has successfully advised Alpha Bank London Limited on a multimillion-pound term loan facility, marking the bank’s first loan transaction involving Freeths. The facility, provided to developers Manhattan Assets No 9 Ltd, was a collaborative effort between Freeths' real estate and banking teams.

Alpha Bank London, established in 1922, is known for its comprehensive range of banking and investment services delivered through its Private Banking Unit.

Freeths' Partner Daniel Abrahams led the real estate aspect of the deal, with support from Partners Craig Jones and William Heywood, Director Ayesha Qayum, Senior Associate Richard Grant, and Associate Rosie Brown.

Commenting on the transaction, Abrahams said, “As we begin a new year, it's great to have worked with Alpha Bank on a new relationship for Freeths and to assist them to support their customers. This new loan shows confidence within the real estate sector for 2025.”

Spector Constant Williams acted as legal advisers for the borrower.

This milestone reflects optimism in the real estate sector and demonstrates Freeths’ ongoing commitment to delivering expert legal support to its clients.