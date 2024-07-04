Freeths advise Karali QSR as Karali becomes the UK’s largest Taco Bell operator

This significant transaction also involved securing 46 new International Franchise Agreements with Taco Bell Europe, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, which owns Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut.

The Karali Group, a leading operator in the quick service restaurant, casual dining, and café sectors, is a family-owned enterprise. This deal has preserved over 650 jobs, ensuring stability and job security for the employees. It also strengthens Taco Bell’s financial foundation in the UK, promising a robust future for the brand.

This acquisition follows closely on the heels of Freeths advising Karali Snacks on the purchase of Crosstown Doughnuts, as Karali continues to expand its portfolio across the consumer, leisure, retail, and real estate sectors.

The Freeths legal team, led by National Head of Commercial and Franchise Iain Bowler and Restructuring and Insolvency Director Miles Hacking, played a crucial role in this transaction. They were supported by Restructuring and Insolvency Partner Su Garner and Real Estate Partner Lucy Bradban. Freeths collaborated closely with PWC, who also advised Karali on various aspects of the deal.

Commenting on the transaction, Iain Bowler said, “As a valued and important client, it’s always a pleasure to work with the Janmohamed family and Karali Group as it continues to grow and strengthen the business in the UK and beyond. Freeths’ values really complement the client’s personal and business ethos and it’s special to be able to work with clients you feel a connection with in this way. We wish the family and Karali QSR great fortune as it begins this next stage of its growth as the largest Taco Bell operator in the UK. With Karali's extensive franchise experience, we're confident this deal will be a huge success.”

Karim Janmohamed of Karali Group added, “We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Freeths team for their diligence, support, and professionalism during the transaction. It has been a pleasure working with such a dedicated, friendly, and best-in-class team and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship.”

This milestone marks a significant achievement for both Karali Group and Freeths, showcasing the successful collaboration and strategic planning that has solidified Karali's position as the largest Taco Bell operator in the UK.