Leading law firm Freeths has reached an impressive milestone by achieving Tommy’s Pregnancy and Parenting at Work Champion status. This accolade follows closely on the heels of Freeths being named a 2025 Top 30 Employer for Working Families, solidifying its dedication to fostering a family-friendly work environment. Tommy's, founded in 1992, is a prominent charity focused on funding research related to miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature births, with the goal of making pregnancy and childbirth safer for everyone involved.

Tommy's also operates a specialist midwives' helpline for those who have experienced pregnancy loss, as well as an inclusive helpline catering to black and mixed-heritage women, acknowledging the heightened risks they face. By offering vital support and information on pregnancy-related issues, the charity serves as an important resource for parents navigating these challenges.

The Tommy’s Champion award acknowledges businesses that excel in supporting their employees during pregnancy and parenting, exceeding standard requirements while promoting an inclusive workplace culture. Commenting on this significant achievement, Rahul Kotecha, Freeths Director and Executive Sponsor of the firm’s Parents and Carers Network, expressed pride in the recognition stating “We’re incredibly proud to see our firm recognised as a Pregnancy and Parenting at Work Champion. This milestone reflects our deep commitment to supporting working parents and creating a culture where family and career can thrive side by side. On behalf of our Parents and Carers Network, we know how vital it is to foster an environment of empathy, flexibility, and inclusion and this recognition is a powerful step forward which we are proud of.”

Russell Stephens, Freeths’ Pregnancy and Parenting at Work Project Manager at Tommy's, praised the firm’s dedication, adding “As a long-standing member of the Pregnancy and Parenting at Work programme, it was fantastic to see Freeths’ high-quality submission transform into an accredited Champion. It was clear from the wide range of impressive engagement activity and policy documentation that Freeths had worked hard to embed a culture of support, raising the standard of pregnancy care and support in the workplace. As a Champion, the firm can now proudly position itself as a workplace that is leading the way for change, whilst being recognised and celebrated for the support it offers parents.”

Through its commitment to creating a supportive environment for parents and families, Freeths is paving the way for transformative change in workplace practices across the sector.