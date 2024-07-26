Freeths Achieves Silver-Level Accreditation in Stonewall's Workplace Equality Index

Freeths has been recognised with a silver-level accreditation in Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index (WEI) 2024, highlighting the firm's commitment to diversity and inclusion (D&I). This recognition marks the first time Freeths has received this level of accreditation, underscoring significant progress in its LGBTQ+ initiatives.

The accreditation reflects Freeths' comprehensive efforts to create an inclusive workplace for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Philippa Dempster, Senior Partner at Freeths, expressed pride in the firm's achievement, stating: "We are extremely proud to have been recognised by Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index this year. Diversity, inclusion and equality should stand amongst the key pillars of any modern business strategy, and here at Freeths, our commitment to such initiatives is indefinite."

She emphasised that the accolade is a testament to Freeths' dedication to being a nationally recognised equal opportunities employer, a title the firm aims to maintain.

Enhancement of Freeths' SHINE Network

Following the WEI results, Freeths' SHINE Network, which includes members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, has further developed its structure and activities. The network now has:

Executive Sponsor: Kevin Poulter, Employment Partner.

Kevin Poulter, Employment Partner. Co-Chairs: Ornanto Mecaj, Legal Assistant, and Tiegan Patrick, Trainee Solicitor.

This bolstering of the SHINE Network indicates Freeths' ongoing commitment to supporting and advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion within the firm.

Freeths’ recognition in Stonewall’s WEI is a significant milestone, demonstrating the firm's proactive stance on diversity and inclusion and its dedication to fostering a supportive and equitable workplace for all employees.