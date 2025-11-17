Leading law firm Freeths has achieved the prestigious ‘Excellence’ level in the Mayor of London’s Good Work Standard, a recognition that underscores the firm’s commitment to creating a fair and inclusive workplace environment. This accolade celebrates organisations in London that excel in providing rewarding employee experiences and highlights exceptional practices across key areas including fair pay, workplace wellbeing, skill development, and diversity in recruitment.

Freeths has been particularly noted for its progressive workplace culture. The firm has implemented a supplier code of conduct that promotes ethical standards within its supply chain, ensuring that its partners align with the values of fairness and respect. Additionally, Freeths offers a comprehensive benefits package that supports both health and financial wellbeing, catering to a diverse range of employee needs. The firm’s inclusive policies extend to working parents and individuals undergoing fertility treatment, demonstrating a commitment to promoting a supportive workplace for all.

By joining the Good Work Standard community, Freeths not only enhances its reputation as a responsible employer, but also fosters connections with other values-driven organisations. This collaboration opens avenues for sharing best practices and undertaking initiatives that champion fairness and inclusion across the workforce.

Freeths’ Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager Lou Silver emphasised the significance of this achievement saying, “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised at the Excellence level of this honour, which reflects our deep commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels supported, valued and empowered to thrive. This culture, one that puts people first, is not only embedded in our ethos, but consistently demonstrated across our policies, processes, benefits and all 13 of our offices nationwide. It’s a testament to how we continue to evolve as a responsible business.”

This recognition follows a series of recent successes for Freeths, including obtaining Investors in People Gold status, being named among the Top 30 Employers for Working Families, and earning recognition as a Tommy’s Pregnancy and Parenting at Work Champion.