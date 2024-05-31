Freeths achieves double accolade with two lawyers named in prestigious UK list of most influential environmental professionals

This esteemed annual list highlights individuals who have influenced environmental policy, enhanced the profession's reputation, or brought about positive change through their work. Out of 100 nominees, Richard and Helen were among just 15 lawyers to make the shortlist.

Their inclusion in the list acknowledges their extensive contributions to habitats, species, wildlife, and the natural environment through their roles at Freeths' leading Planning and Environment Group and their activities outside work.

This marks the third time Freeths’ Environmental Law Team has been featured in the Power List and the second appearance for Helen, who was previously recognized in 2022. Penny Simpson, who leads the Freeths Environmental Law team, was also listed last year for her landmark environmental case win in Harris vs Environment Agency.

Penny Simpson, Environmental Law Partner and Head of the Team, praised the recognition: “A well-deserved accolade for both Richard and Helen who work tirelessly to build our Freeths environmental offering into one of the leading practices across the UK. Their combined skill across all aspects of environmental regulation ensures the firm is hugely respected in its field and provides a unique service, effectively advancing our client’s commercial and sustainability objectives. Congratulations to both!”

Paul Brailsford, Partner and National Head of Planning and Environment at Freeths, added: “This is fantastic news and well-deserved for Richard and Helen. It really does highlight that the team is leading the field in environmental law and follows recognition that the Planning and Environment Group has been one of the fastest-growing teams in the country over two consecutive years and ranking in the top 20 nationally.”

Richard Broadbent was praised as an advocate for the beneficial impact on our surroundings and a mentor through the UK Environmental Law Association’s mentoring scheme. Helen Mitcheson was lauded as "the kind of lawyer the environment needs" and recognized for her role as the deputy director of Cet Law and founder of the Marine Working Party of the United Kingdom Environmental Law Association (UKELA).