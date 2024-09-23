Freeths achieves 13% revenue growth

National law firm Freeths has posted a 13% increase in revenue for the 2023/24 financial year, raising its turnover to £145.5 million. The firm’s latest accounts highlight steady growth, with an average annual turnover increase of over 10% in the past five years and a £16.7 million boost in the last 12 months alone.

Freeths attributes its success to the dedication of its 1,200+ employees, including 14 lateral partner hires in the past year, alongside the ongoing trust of its clients. The firm has expanded significantly across various key practice areas such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), dispute resolution, restructuring and insolvency, real estate, and environmental and energy mandates.

The national dispute resolution team, which has grown by 29% this year, continues to lead high-profile cases, including representing sub-postmasters affected by the Post Office scandal. The team, under the leadership of Partner James Hartley, is now advising clients whose wrongful criminal convictions are being overturned due to the flawed Horizon IT system.

Freeths’ achievements culminated in winning Law Firm of the Year at the Legal Business Awards 2024. Reflecting on the firm’s performance, Karl Jansen, National Managing Partner, credited the firm’s success to its investment in advanced technologies such as AI, which enhances efficiency and client service.

Jansen also noted that Freeths’ growing national presence, which now includes offices in Scotland, has strengthened its reputation as one of the UK's leading law firms.