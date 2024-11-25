Freedom of City honours BDB Pitmans duo

Sinéad Lester and Natasha Davis of BDB Pitmans have been awarded the Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the London Guildhall on 21 November 2024. The prestigious accolade acknowledges their pivotal roles in the Fishmongers’ Hall Inquests, which examined the 2019 terror attack that claimed the lives of Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt.

Lester, a partner, served as Solicitor to the Inquests, while Davis, a legal director, acted as Deputy Solicitor to the Inquests. Both worked alongside leading Counsel to advise the Coroner, prepare evidence, and coordinate the high-profile hearings. The proceedings, held in April 2021 under the stewardship of Chief Coroner His Honour Judge Mark Lucraft KC, took place in the Old Library at the Guildhall—an adaptation reflecting the challenges of the post-COVID-19 landscape.

Reflecting on their honor, Lester and Davis said: “This is a terrific honour which we are enormously proud to receive. To be part of a ceremony that is over 800 years old is very special, and we are grateful to the City of London for its invitation.”

They highlighted the difficulties surrounding the hearings: “The Fishmongers’ Hall Inquests were held immediately after the COVID lockdowns, making it very difficult for all of those involved, especially those affected by the tragedy. We wanted to ensure these important proceedings went ahead on time and in a venue which provided the appropriate gravitas to the serious matters being considered.”

The Freedom of the City of London, dating back to 1237, is one of the UK’s oldest ceremonial traditions. While it once conferred trading rights in the City, it now recognises individuals who demonstrate exceptional contributions to London’s life, culture, or governance.