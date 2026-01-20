The Ministry of Justice has announced a significant measure to enhance the experience of victims going through the Crown Court by providing them with free access to judges’ sentencing remarks. This initiative aims to offer clarity and closure to victims, helping them to process their experiences and move forward with their lives. The change, effective immediately, aligns with the recommendations of the Leveson Review and is part of a broader Government Plan for Change focused on delivering swifter justice and restoring confidence in the judicial system.

Previously, victims faced costs of £40 or even hundreds of pounds to access sentencing remarks, which could be a substantial barrier for many. With this new policy, the process of accessing justice becomes more straightforward and aligns with victims' needs, particularly for those who cannot attend their perpetrator's sentencing—a situation that can be particularly distressing and retraumatising.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy expressed the importance of this change, stating that “the end of a trial does not mean the end of a victims’ journey – for many, it’s just the beginning.” He further noted that “free access to sentencing remarks will embolden victims to look back on their bravery and process their experience at their own pace.” This reflects the Government's commitment to ensuring that victims feel supported and confident in the justice system.

Clear communication regarding sentencing can significantly aid victims’ recovery by allowing them to understand the reasoning behind the decisions made by judges. Access to these remarks can reassure them and afford them the time they need to reflect on the case's outcome. The change follows the success of a pilot scheme, which demonstrated that free access led to a greater sense of justice among victims, enhancing their wellbeing and trust in the judicial process.

Claire Waxman OBE, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, remarked on the positive implications of this change, calling it a “victory for the brave survivors of the Open Justice For All campaign.” She highlighted the long-standing issue where victims have been left in the dark regarding their cases, often facing obstacles and unfair costs to gain vital information. Waxman stressed the importance of building robust infrastructure to support these changes and called for expanded access to justice, including free access to judges’ summing-up in acquittals and magistrates’ courts.

This initiative complements other significant reforms, including the Sentencing Bill and strategies to combat violence against women and girls. The Government is investing heavily in court reform, with the introduction of new Swift Courts and increased legal aid, all aimed at addressing backlog issues and providing timely justice for victims. The ongoing efforts towards improved transparency in the judicial system were also emphasised in the Lammy Review, which focused on the treatment of individuals from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic backgrounds within the criminal justice framework.