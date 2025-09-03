The recent introduction of the failure to prevent fraud offence under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 has caused considerable waves in the business landscape of the UK. Digital compliance experts SmartSearch have described this new law as a “wake up call” for large firms that have “turned a blind eye for too long”. This legislation came into effect on Monday and has significant implications for organisations with over 250 employees, £36 million in turnover, and £18 million in total assets, potentially holding them liable for fraudulent activities committed by their employees, regardless of senior management's awareness.

The scope of the new offence is broad, covering various fraudulent actions, including dishonest sales tactics, market manipulation, and the concealment of vital information from consumers or investors. The Government's intention behind this law is to encourage businesses to adopt a proactive approach in combating fraud, instilling an anti-fraud culture, and ensuring that senior managers clearly state their commitment to these measures while adequately investing in training and resources.

Fraser Mitchell, Chief Product Officer at SmartSearch, acknowledges this shift, stating that the law will transition compliance from being a mere box-ticking exercise into an essential operational requirement. He noted that “The introduction of the ‘failure to prevent fraud’ offence marks a significant step forward in holding businesses accountable and strengthening the UK’s anti-fraud framework.” He emphasised that while many organisations may have compliance policies in place, the new law highlights that having policies is insufficient. Firms must actively embed, monitor, and enforce them at all levels of the organisation.

Mitchell further commented, “For many firms, it is a real wake up call – for too long, large organisations have been able to point to policies on paper while turning a blind eye to what was happening in practice. That is no longer good enough.” He warned that senior leaders would now bear the responsibility for lapses in compliance, as the ramifications of inaction may include criminal liability, reputational damage, and substantial financial penalties.

He also added, “And there really is no excuse for not putting robust fraud prevention in place. The technology exists to help companies identify risks, monitor behaviour, and demonstrate they are meeting their obligations.” By taking decisive action now, businesses can not only comply with the new law but also safeguard their customers, shareholders, and maintain long-term trust in their organisations. The call for heightened vigilance against fraud has never been more critical.