Forsters LLP, a prominent London law firm, has announced its strategic expansion into the Middle East with the establishment of a new base in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This move is a significant step in the firm's international growth strategy, designed to meet the evolving needs of global private wealth clients.

Taking charge of this new venture is Private Wealth Partner James Brockhurst, who is recognised for his expertise in succession planning, tax, family governance, and cryptoassets. With a wealth of experience advising high net worth individuals, family offices, entrepreneurs, and trustees throughout the Middle East, Brockhurst's extensive travel to the region has equipped him with a deep understanding of both local and international private wealth issues. James expressed his enthusiasm, stating that “Forsters has always taken pride in building close, trusted relationships with our clients,” highlighting the firm’s commitment to proximity to its Middle Eastern clientele. He further noted that establishing a presence in ADGM allows them to support clients with “the full breadth of our private wealth expertise, including cross-border planning, family governance, and cryptoasset advisory.”

Supporting Brockhurst is a cross-practice team from Forsters, which includes specialists in private wealth, corporate, dispute resolution, and real estate. This diverse expertise is crucial as the firm aims to deliver tailored advice across the private wealth spectrum, specifically focusing on succession planning and structuring for clients from the Middle East.

Emily Exton, Managing Partner at Forsters, emphasised that the firm’s move into ADGM extends beyond mere geography. She remarked, “it’s about anticipating the future of private wealth. As families and businesses become increasingly global, we are committed to being where our clients need us most.” This expansion not only positions the firm at the heart of a vibrant international financial centre but also reinforces its ambition to provide world-class advice across borders.

ADGM has swiftly risen to prominence as a premier international financial centre, attracting a multitude of legal and financial entities due to its English common law framework, favourable tax environment, and strategic location. Forsters’ entrance into this dynamic market exemplifies its dedication to exceptional client service and its continuous development as a leading advisor in the private wealth field.