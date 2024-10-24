Forsters expands with new head of immigration
Forsters appoints top immigration lawyer Tracy Evlogidis, its third major lateral hire in 2024
Forsters, the leading London-based law firm, continues its growth trajectory by appointing Tracy Evlogidis as Head of Immigration. Tracy, joining from Withers, brings over 25 years of experience, boosting Forsters' immigration practice for both private and corporate clients. Her expertise aligns well with the firm’s client base, offering critical advice on complex immigration issues, especially for high net worth individuals and businesses navigating the post-Brexit immigration landscape.