Forsters boosts dispute resolution with appointment of Steven Richards

Forsters, the leading London law firm, announces today that Steven Richards is to join the firm on 11 June 2024. Steven has over two decades of experience advising on a wide range of commercial litigation and contentious insolvency matters. He joins Forsters from Foot Anstey where he led the dispute resolution practice for several years before heading up the firm’s fraud team. Prior to that Steven trained and practised at Jones Day (formerly Gouldens).

Steven’s appointment marks a period of continued growth for Forsters following the recent arrival of highly ranked and market recognised Employment Partner Jo Keddie and her team from Winckworth Sherwood. The firm, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024, moved to new premises in Baker Street in January this year.

Steven has extensive commercial litigation experience and has a strong track record of acting on big ticket, complex disputes and achieving successful outcomes for a range of both domestic and international clients. He advises high net worth individuals, private companies, insolvency practitioners and financial services organisations on a wide range of disputes and has a particular expertise in civil claims involving allegations of dishonesty and fraudulent conduct. He also has significant experience in dealing with corporate disputes, banking and finance litigation, professional negligence, contentious insolvency, insurance claims, business critical issues and injunctive relief.

The addition of Steven Richards to Forsters’ Disputes Resolution practice will boost its already thriving general commercial litigation capability, while adding specialist contentious and insolvency expertise.

Benedict Walton, Head of Commercial Dispute Resolution at Forsters, said: “Clients turn to our disputes practice for the most complex commercial claims. Steven’s addition to the team adds significant bench strength in the important areas of fraud and contentious insolvency. I’ve known Steve for many years and he brings a fantastic track record of high profile litigation experience, successful practice building and a progressive and collaborative working approach, all of which will be highly beneficial as the team continues to strengthen and grow.”

Steven Richards said: “I am really excited to join Forsters at a time when the firm is growing and going from strength to strength. Forsters’ diverse client base and culture feels like a natural fit for me and my practice. The firm is the right place from which to serve my clients who will have access to market leading contentious expertise from the wider practice which, in turn, will help them navigate their most complex business challenges.”

Natasha Rees, Senior Partner of Forsters, commented: “Forsters is enjoying a period of sustained strong momentum as a business and so we are really pleased to welcome Steven Richards to the partnership. He will be an excellent addition to the Disputes practice and of instant benefit and value to clients across the firm.”