Forsters has announced the appointment of Craig Thompson as Head of International, a newly created senior role that aims to strengthen the firm's global presence and deliver a cohesive international strategy. In this position, Craig will be responsible for developing and coordinating Forsters’ strategy beyond the UK, ensuring the firm establishes itself as a leading law firm in key international markets. His responsibilities will include building relationships with clients and intermediaries on a global scale, representing Forsters at major international conferences, and fostering collaboration across practice groups to provide exceptional service to international clients.

Emily Exton, Managing Partner at Forsters, commented on Craig’s appointment, saying “Craig’s appointment marks an important step in our strategy to enhance Forsters’ international profile. As our clients increasingly operate across borders, it is vital that we continue to build strong relationships and deliver exceptional advice wherever they need us. Craig’s experience and vision will be invaluable in achieving these goals.”

Craig expressed his enthusiasm, stating “I am excited to take on this role and work with colleagues across the firm to enhance Forsters’ international profile. Our clients increasingly require cross-border expertise, and I look forward to ensuring we are well placed to meet those needs.” With extensive experience in global markets and a deep understanding of the evolving international legal landscape, Craig is expected to play a crucial role in driving Forsters’ growth strategy.