Former SDNY securities chief joins Quinn Emanuel

Global litigation powerhouse Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, has announced the addition of Scott Hartman as a partner in its New York office. Hartman, formerly Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), brings unparalleled expertise in securities and commodities fraud, including market manipulation, insider trading, and groundbreaking cryptocurrency litigation.

Michael Carlinsky, Co-Managing Partner at scott harman, commented on Hartman’s arrival: “Scott’s extraordinary track record in tackling some of the most consequential securities and commodities fraud cases of the past decade is a tremendous asset to our clients.”

During his tenure at the SDNY, Hartman supervised high-profile trials, including the conviction of a hedge fund manager for market manipulation and a CEO of a cryptocurrency exchange for fraud. Notably, he led prosecutions of the first criminal cases involving insider trading in digital assets and decentralised crypto platform manipulation.

Hartman, a Yale Law School graduate and recipient of the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service, said: “I’ve long admired Quinn Emanuel’s reputation for litigating the toughest cases with unmatched skill and creativity. I look forward to bringing my experience to this exceptional team.”

William A. Burck, Co-Managing Partner at Quinn Emanuel, lauded Hartman’s contributions: “Scott’s deep understanding of securities and commodities fraud and his leadership in groundbreaking prosecutions make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Hartman’s appointment underscores Quinn Emanuel’s commitment to leading in complex, high-stakes legal challenges, particularly in the evolving landscape of digital asset and securities litigation.