Former postmaster takes legal action against Post Office and Fujitsu

Lee Castleton OBE (pictured), former postmaster, has instructed SMB law firm to issue High Court proceedings against Post Office and Fujitsu. In 2007, Castleton was wrongfully blamed for losing money from the Post Office he ran, but it later emerged that the missing funds were actually due to errors in the Horizon computer system.

A 2019 High Court judgment found the legal basis for the original 2007 judgment was wrong, and Mr Justice Fraser criticised the Post Office’s claims about the Horizon system. Furthermore, a Public Inquiry revealed that Fujitsu had withheld crucial error logs that could have supported Castleton’s defence. Castleton now accuses the Post Office and others of fraud, claiming the withholding of evidence led to the destruction of his business and reputation, and caused significant long-term harm to his and his family's health. The legal action aims to obtain public vindication for the injustice he endured.