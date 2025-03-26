Former Jarmans owner’s assets frozen

The assets of Dorota Newman, former owner of Jarmans Solicitors in Sittingbourne, Kent, have been frozen following a High Court application by Jay Singh Sahota, the firm’s previous owner. Mr Sahota claims that he and his wife Joti Kaur Sahota are owed a substantial sum by Ms Newman after her acquisition of Jarmans Solicitors in 2022.

Jarmans Solicitors was closed by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) in 2024, citing concerns over dishonesty on the part of Ms Newman, who is not a solicitor and is registered with Companies House as a fashion designer. The firm’s assets were frozen at that time, though Ms Newman’s personal assets remained untouched.

Following an investigation, the SRA announced on 28 February 2025 that Ms Newman had approved 18 transfers from the firm’s client account to its office account. As a result, the SRA has disqualified her from working within or managing any licensed legal firm.

On 21 March 2025 the Honourable Mr Justice Miles, sitting in the Business and Property Courts at the Rolls Building, London, granted an interim freezing injunction against Ms Newman’s assets, including properties in London and Exeter, in favour of Mr and Mrs Sahota.

Delivering judgment, Mr Justice Miles stated that Ms Newman was “not willing to take the process of the Court seriously while facing a substantial claim against her.”

Mr and Mrs Sahota are being represented by their solicitor Akbar Ali of Ali Legal in London. Their barrister, Pepin Aslett of St John’s Buildings, appeared for them in court.

Mr Ali said, “This judgment marks an important step for my clients as they seek to recover the money owed to them by Ms Newman. It has been terrible for them to see the well-respected firm they previously owned come to such a sad end, but I hope they can draw some comfort from being a step closer to receiving the funds they are due.”

Under the terms of the injunction, Ms Newman is prohibited from disposing of property or assets, except for necessary living and legal expenses, until a further hearing on 4 April 2025. She must also provide Ali Legal with a full inventory of her assets before that date.

Alternatively, the freezing order will be lifted if she deposits £346,000, the amount claimed by Mr and Mrs Sahota, with the Court.

Failure to comply with a freezing injunction can lead to contempt of court charges, which carry a maximum prison sentence of two years. Anyone assisting in breaching a freezing order may also be held in contempt.

Jarmans Solicitors had a history spanning over 150 years. The firm was a sponsor of Sittingbourne FC and had supported local charities including Tree of Hope, Demelza, the Soccer Street Foundation and Beams.