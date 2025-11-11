The Procedure Committee of the House of Commons is set to hear evidence from a trio of former Attorneys General on Wednesday, 12th November. The inquiry will focus on the sub judice resolution, a critical rule that governs the interaction between parliamentary discussions and ongoing judicial proceedings. The session is scheduled to begin at 14:45 and will feature Rt. Hon Sir Michael Ellis KBE, KC, Rt. Hon Dominic Grieve KC, and Rt. Hon Sir Jeremy Wright MP, KC.

Each of these former Attorneys General brings significant experience regarding the sub judice rule, both as members of Parliament and through their oversight of legal proceedings while in office. Their insights will be invaluable in assessing whether the current resolution, established in 2001, remains clear and easily understandable for MPs. Witnesses will be queried on whether they believe the rule is overly restrictive, and how their roles influenced their interactions with the resolution during their tenures.

The inquiry has arisen as a response to the Speaker's request for a comprehensive review of the sub judice resolution's effects on the legislative process. The purpose of the resolution is to maintain an essential separation between the courts and the House of Commons, thus preventing Parliament from influencing court outcomes or acting as a forum for resolving judicial cases. The importance of Parliament as a venue for discussing matters of public interest stands in contrast with the need for courts to carry out their work without external pressures, ensuring justice is served efficiently and fairly.

The Committee's examination will seek to determine whether the existing rules still effectively balance parliamentary discourse with the primacy of the court system. As the session will be broadcast live on Parliament Live, it promises to engage a wider audience in this significant exploration of legal and legislative boundaries