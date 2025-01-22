Former Amazon Executive Doug Gurr Appointed Interim Chair of CMA

The announcement, made on 21 January 2025, follows the resignation of Marcus Bokkerink, who had led the CMA since 2022.

Currently the Director of the Natural History Museum, Gurr brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as Country Manager of Amazon UK and President of Amazon China. His appointment reflects the UK Government's intent to align regulatory strategies with its economic growth objectives.

Doug Gurr assumes leadership of the CMA at a pivotal moment, as the regulator takes on expanded responsibilities under the Digital Markets Competition and Consumer Act. His mandate will be to oversee the authority’s efforts in promoting competition, safeguarding consumers, and stimulating business investment.

Gurr expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating: "I am honoured to be asked to Chair the CMA at this crucial time. I look forward to working with the strong leadership team to help deliver business investment and economic growth in a framework of effective competition and consumer protection."

The outgoing Chair, Marcus Bokkerink, leaves behind a strengthened CMA. During his tenure, he: Enhanced Governance: Introduced a new Board structure and appointed Sarah Cardell as CEO.

Unified Strategy : Implemented a clear operating model focused on outcomes for consumers and businesses.

: Implemented a clear operating model focused on outcomes for consumers and businesses. Increased Transparency: Boosted engagement with stakeholders, addressing concerns during a period of economic uncertainty.

Bokkerink’s contributions, particularly in responding to cost-of-living pressures, were acknowledged by Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, who said: "The CMA plays a vital role in supporting consumers across the UK, and I want to thank Marcus Bokkerink for his leadership. Doug’s appointment will continue this important work."

Gurr’s appointment comes as the Government underscores its "Plan for Change," a strategy aimed at fostering economic prosperity. This includes a directive for regulators like the CMA to remove barriers to business growth while maintaining consumer protections.

The Business Secretary highlighted the significance of the CMA’s role, stating: "We want to see regulators supercharging the economy with pro-business decisions that will drive prosperity and growth, putting more money in people’s pockets."

Alex Haffner, a competition partner at Fladgate, commented on the implications of Gurr’s appointment: "Mr. Gurr’s appointment, with his commercial background, signals a shift towards aligning the CMA’s regulatory approach with economic growth objectives. This will be especially critical as the CMA navigates its expanded powers under the Digital Markets Competition and Consumer Act."

Haffner also noted recent indications of a more flexible CMA, citing the Vodafone/Three merger clearance as an example of its evolving approach. However, he emphasized that Gurr’s leadership will be tested as the CMA balances its activist role with the Government’s growth-focused vision.

As interim Chair, Gurr’s immediate priorities will likely include guiding the CMA through its expanded digital oversight, addressing big tech’s influence on markets, and ensuring consumer protection in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

With the Government’s consultation on a new growth-focused Strategic Steer for the CMA imminent, Gurr’s appointment is seen as a move to align the regulator’s actions with broader national economic ambitions.

Gurr’s leadership marks a new chapter for the CMA, as it seeks to strike a delicate balance between fostering competition and driving prosperity. His blend of commercial and public sector experience positions him uniquely to navigate the challenges ahead.