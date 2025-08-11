In a significant move aimed at tightening border security, the UK Government has announced that foreign criminals will, for the first time, face immediate deportation following their sentencing. This announcement was made as part of the Government's broader initiative, known as the Plan for Change, designed to restore control over UK borders and enhance public safety.

The new policy represents an evolution from recent legislative changes which allowed foreign prisoners to be deported after serving only 30% of their sentences instead of the previous 50%. With the introduction of immediate deportation powers, foreign national offenders will be removed from UK prisons without delay, which the Government believes will help save taxpayer money while also safeguarding the public from potentially dangerous individuals.

“This Government is taking radical action to deport foreign criminals, as part of our Plan for Change,” said Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood. The urgency behind these changes comes after the Government expedited the deportation of almost 5,200 offenders since July 2024, reflecting a 14% increase from the previous period. Mahmood further stated, “Our message is clear: if you abuse our hospitality and break our laws, we will send you packing.”

While the immediate deportation measures apply to most foreign national offenders, certain categories such as terrorists and murderers serving life sentences will still serve their full sentences before being eligible for deportation. The legislation will affect both current inmates and newly sentenced prisoners, ensuring comprehensive application of the new rules.

Additionally, the Government has invested £5 million in deploying specialised staff to nearly 80 prisons tasked specifically with accelerating the removals process. The initiative is part of a larger strategy to overhaul the criminal justice system, including a commitment to create 14,000 more prison spaces and reform sentencing guidelines to ensure that victims receive adequate support.

As Mahmood noted, “Deportations are up under this Government, and with this new law they will happen earlier than ever before.” The changes align with the Government's broader objectives to enhance border security and facilitate the swift return of individuals without the right to remain in the UK, with efforts already resulting in 35,000 removals since the general election.

The reforms will also include key adjustments to the asylum appeals system, the introduction of a treaty with France for the return of small boat arrivals, and a comprehensive Immigration White Paper, which will shift away from reliance on overseas labour and promote homegrown talent.

The legislative changes enabling immediate deportation of foreign prisoners will require parliamentary approval and are set to be presented in due course. By taking a firm stance on border enforcement, the Government aims to reassure the public that it actively prioritises safety and security while addressing immigration challenges responsibly.