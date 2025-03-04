Foreign criminals to be deported quicker

Foreign national offenders (FNOs) in England and Wales will be deported faster thanks to a £5 million government investment aimed at reducing jail overcrowding and saving taxpayer money. The funding will support the deployment of a new team of specialists in 80 prisons, whose mission will be to accelerate the removal process of offenders with no right to remain in the UK. These frontline staff will work closely with the Home Office to ensure the swift handling of immigration cases and manage the logistics of deportation, helping to clear the backlog of cases in the prison system.

Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, James Timpson, said, "It cannot be right for British taxpayers to foot the bill for jailing foreign criminals who have brought misery to our communities. Under this Government removals are up by nearly a quarter. We’re now taking action to ensure this is done swifter, easing pressure on overcrowded prisons and on the public purse. This is part of our Plan for Change – fixing the broken prison system we inherited and keeping our streets safe."

The initiative aims to remove foreign criminals more quickly by creating 82 specialist roles, with staff fully operational by 1 April 2025. The plan is expected to significantly impact the current prison capacity crisis and continue the momentum of successful deportations, which have increased by 23 percent since July 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The investment also seeks to further reduce the number of FNOs in the UK, where they currently make up around 12 percent of the prison population.

Under the current system, FNOs can be removed through the Early Removal Scheme, which allows deportation up to 18 months before the end of their custodial sentence. Additionally, some offenders may serve their sentences in their home countries. The new funding and initiative aim to build on these existing programmes and streamline the deportation process to ensure faster removals and greater efficiency within the prison system.

The government's ongoing commitment to reforming the justice system includes not only addressing the issue of FNOs but also tackling overcrowding, which has been a long-standing concern. By reducing the number of foreign criminals in UK jails, the government hopes to ease pressure on the prison system, make space for other offenders, and ultimately improve the safety and security of UK streets.