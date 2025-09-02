FORCYD, a prominent player in the fields of eDiscovery, document review, and cyber forensic services, is thrilled to announce its expansion into France with the opening of a new office in Paris. This development signifies a key milestone in the company’s growth journey, as it establishes a stronger presence in the European market. Over recent years, FORCYD has consistently set new industry standards and has successfully expanded beyond its Amsterdam headquarters by launching additional offices in major cities including Brussels, London, and Frankfurt.

"This marks a significant step forward for us as we strive to bring our high-quality services to the French market," said Mathieu van Ravenstein, co-founding partner at FORCYD. The firm has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service, earning the trust and loyalty of its clients across Europe. As the company ventures into France, it is eager to replicate this success and provide tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of French businesses.

Van Ravenstein further elaborated, "The opening of our Paris office is a testament to our dedication to meeting the unique needs of French businesses. Being closer to our French clients will enable us to respond swiftly and effectively to the challenges they face." This local presence is expected to enhance FORCYD's capabilities, allowing the team to deliver customized solutions that address the complexities of the digital landscape.

Clients can look forward to the same level of high-quality service that FORCYD has provided in its other locations. With the new Paris office, the company aims to strengthen its support for businesses grappling with issues related to internal investigations, litigation, data breaches, and other legal matters. The firm helps organisations navigate these challenges related to digital evidence with unmatched speed and quality, ensuring they can tackle their most complex business issues effectively.

As FORCYD celebrates this new chapter, the team is enthusiastic about the collaborations and opportunities the Paris office will bring. "We are ready to embark on this exciting journey and are excited for the collaborations and opportunities that lie ahead," the firm stated. FORCYD's expansion into France is expected to set the stage for further growth, delivering high-quality, industry-leading services to clients navigating today’s intricate digital environment.