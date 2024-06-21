Forbes solicitors wins places on two social housing sector panels

Forbes Solicitors has strengthened its presence in the social housing sector by securing positions on two panels of approved suppliers for legal services.

CHIC, a consortium of Registered Providers of social housing with around 240 members nationwide, established its legal services framework in 2016. This framework brings together leading experts in housing law to support and protect members’ interests. Forbes Solicitors will provide legal services covering corporate, governance and finance, housing and asset management, development, and property under this framework.

Ongo Homes, a Registered Provider of social housing, owns and manages approximately 11,000 homes across North Lincolnshire and neighboring areas. Forbes Solicitors has been appointed to provide legal services encompassing property management, development, employment, housing and tenancy management, commercial contracts and procurement, and governance.

Catherine Kennedy, Partner and Head of Housing and Regeneration at Forbes Solicitors, commented on the appointments: “Both organisations are highly regarded for their delivery of high-quality services and standards, which is reflected in their robust and competitive tendering processes. These processes prioritise legal expertise, innovation, breadth of service, experience, and value.

“We are honored to be named on both panels, which underscores Forbes’ unified team approach to supporting clients. Our housing team combined their deep knowledge of the social housing sector with insights from a wide range of legal specialisms to align with each organisation’s specific goals. The provision of exceptional legal services is integral to CHIC and Ongo Homes’ stakeholder-focused approach, and we look forward to contributing to their missions.”

Forbes Solicitors continues to expand its footprint in the social housing sector, leveraging its expertise and collaborative approach to meet the legal needs of CHIC and Ongo Homes effectively.