In a noteworthy development within the legal sector, Forbes Solicitors has announced its acquisition of e3 employment law LLP, a highly regarded boutique employment law firm based in the North West. This strategic move is part of Forbes’ ongoing ambition to expand its operations and services across the UK. With the inclusion of e3, Forbes bolsters its already nationally recognised employment team, ensuring that it can continue to deliver high-quality legal services to its expanding client base.

The acquisition brings three new partners to Forbes: Simon Ost, Nick Jones, and Dan Bickerstaffe. Each of these accomplished lawyers is well-regarded in the legal community and is independently recognised as a leading expert in the field of employment law. Their addition complements Forbes’ existing team and enhances its capabilities to serve both current clients and those from e3's established clientele.

Forbes, an award-winning law firm with 11 offices across the country, boasts a team of nearly 400 staff and 64 partners. Pauline Wild, managing partner at Forbes, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition by saying: "Our vision is to be the number one regional law firm with a national reach. e3 is a perfect acquisition to help us deliver against that promise, bringing outstanding client experience and a brilliant team of lawyers.”

The integration of e3 is expected to not only bolster Forbes’ employment law services but also accelerate the growth of the team, which has seen a 300% increase in size over the last decade. Jonathan Holden, National Head of Employment at Forbes, emphasised the importance of the acquisition by stating: “Dan, Simon and Nick have built an enviable business that punches above its weight and we embrace that entrepreneurial spirit and experience."

Bickerstaffe, co-founder of e3 and now a partner at Forbes, shared his insights on the transition: "We established e3 to create a specialist law firm focused on effectively and efficiently delivering the needs of today's business community." He added, “Joining forces with Forbes was a logical next step in our evolution.” The partnership is expected to enhance service delivery across the North West while leveraging the wider resources of Forbes.

Overall, the acquisition signals a significant step forward for both firms, positioning Forbes Solicitors to solidify its reputation and enhance its service offerings in employment law as they navigate the evolving demands of the business legal landscape.