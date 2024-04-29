Foot Anstey welcomes new partner to lead commercial litigation

With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years in the legal profession, Jonathan Grigg brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Renowned as a seasoned mediator and commercial litigator, he has previously held Partner positions at Clarke Willmott, Shoosmiths, and Boyes Turner. Jonathan's expertise lies in steering teams towards effective resolutions of commercial disputes, with a particular focus on pensions litigation, where he advocates for employers and trustees across a spectrum of pension-related legal matters.

Expressing his anticipation for the new role, Jonathan remarked, "I’m really looking forward to this fresh challenge and leading the team to uphold the firm's excellent reputation and to continue to deliver exceptional client service."

Martin Hirst, Managing Partner at Foot Anstey, welcomed Jonathan's appointment, emphasising its strategic significance in maintaining the firm's commitment to delivering top-tier legal services. He lauded Jonathan's extensive experience in civil dispute resolution, highlighting his representation of prominent international corporations, especially in the technology sector.

"Jonathan's expertise perfectly aligns with our vision," Martin added. "We aim not only to expand our presence in key markets but also to enhance our capabilities in handling complex commercial litigation and transactions. His proven track record in successfully navigating intricate legal challenges will significantly benefit our commercial clients, ensuring that they receive the most effective and innovative legal solutions tailored to their evolving needs in a dynamic business environment."

With Jonathan Grigg at the helm, Foot Anstey looks poised to further solidify its reputation as a leading provider of legal solutions, dedicated to serving the diverse needs of its clientele with excellence and precision.