Foot Anstey strengthens real estate team

Foot Anstey has announced the appointment of Holly Henderson as a Commercial Real Estate Partner, further reinforcing its ambitious growth strategy. Holly, who joins from Forsters, will be based at the firm’s Guildford hub. With extensive experience in real estate transactions, she specialises in the retail and leisure sector, advising landlords of major shopping centre developments on asset management strategies and supporting high street retailers and multinational brands entering the UK market.

Her expertise includes acquisitions, disposals, refinancing, landlord and tenant matters and portfolio management, working with tenant occupiers and institutional investors. Partner Carol Phillips said the firm was delighted to welcome Holly, adding that her strong reputation in the retail sector and technical expertise would be invaluable to clients.

Holly expressed her enthusiasm for joining the firm, saying she was drawn to the opportunities available and looked forward to collaborating with the Retail sector team to strengthen real estate services. She highlighted Foot Anstey’s strong track record in the sector and her eagerness to support retailers in their expansion plans.

Holly is the fourth partner to join Foot Anstey in 2025, following the appointments of James Clark in Planning and Infrastructure, Melanie McGuirk in Intellectual Property and Hayley Steel in Construction, demonstrating the firm’s ongoing commitment to strategic growth.