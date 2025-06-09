Foot Anstey has announced its strategic merger with McKees, a commercial law firm based in Belfast. This collaboration marks Foot Anstey's first major expansion outside England, positioning the firm to tap into the growing professional services sector in Northern Ireland. As the two firms unite, McKees will rebrand as Foot Anstey McKees from 2nd June 2025, fundamentally enhancing the capabilities of both entities.

The merger is particularly timely, given Northern Ireland's emerging status as a key market for international clients. Foot Anstey's ambition is to provide comprehensive legal services across Britain and Ireland, leveraging McKees' local expertise. “Today marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in Foot Anstey’s story,” stated Martin Hirst, Managing Partner at Foot Anstey. He underscored the significance of Northern Ireland as “a critical gateway to European markets,” which presents substantial opportunities for both existing and new clients.

The firms share numerous practice area strengths, including banking and finance, dispute resolution, real estate, and corporate services. By combining their resources, they aim to enhance client service and operational efficiency. “Like us, McKees is an ambitious firm with a loyal and impressive client base and rigorous focus on quality,” Hirst added, reflecting on the cultural alignment between the two firms.

Chris Ross, Managing Director at Foot Anstey McKees, echoed these sentiments, affirming that the deal represents “a significant milestone in our firm’s history.” He expressed excitement over collaborating with a counterpart that shares their commitment to high-quality client service and fostering a culture of collaboration. “Foot Anstey shares many of our own sector specialisms and we look forward to harnessing our shared networks and legal expertise,” he noted.

The merger also strengthens Foot Anstey’s position in Belfast, with the recent addition of Alastair Keith, a seasoned corporate transactions expert. His 20 years of experience spans domestic and international markets, making him a valuable asset in navigating complex corporate law landscapes. Alastair’s peer recognition includes being ranked Band 1 in Chambers and as a leading individual in Legal 500.

Moreover, McKees has promoted Avril McCammon to Partner. Having begun her career as a trainee at McKees, Avril now leads the Banking, Restructuring, and Insolvency Team. She brings over 30 years of experience advising on secured lending and cross-border transactions, further solidifying the firm’s expertise in finance law.

This merger aligns with Foot Anstey's recent strategic initiatives, including the appointment of three lateral hires and the promotion of five new partners. With a robust operational framework and shared aspirations for success, Foot Anstey and McKees are poised to significantly enhance their legal service offerings across the region, signalling a promising future for both firms and their clients.