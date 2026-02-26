Niven, based in Sheffield, joins from gunnercooke LLP and boasts over 25 years of experience in intellectual property and technology asset management. Her diverse client base includes PLCs, owner-managed businesses, and university spin-out companies. In her new role, she will lead the development of Flint Bishop’s IP team, overseeing the delivery of services and enhancing collaboration on corporate transactions and disputes. Niven’s arrival follows Malcolm Simpson’s recent appointment as Managing Partner (North). Simpson highlighted that “Deborah’s appointment represents a significant step in the ongoing development of our commercial services”, stressing the importance of IP for clients in innovation-led industries. Niven expressed her enthusiasm, stating “I am delighted to be joining Flint Bishop at such an exciting period of growth for the firm”. Additionally, Lois Coleshill joins as a Trainee Solicitor, working closely with Niven, which reinforces the firm’s investment in specialist expertise to bolster its intellectual property capabilities.