Flint Bishop expands UK presence significantly

Leading UK law firm Flint Bishop announced a strategic acquisition aimed at bolstering its UK presence following the formal Administration of Rebel Energy Supply on 1 April. The firm will welcome 25 former employees from Rebel Energy’s Collections & Recoveries team on 12 May, coinciding with the opening of its new office in Swansea, South Wales. This initiative enhances Flint Bishop’s total staff to 338 and establishes Swansea as a pivotal hub for its debt recovery services while aiming to expand its commercial law offerings in the region.

The collapse of Rebel Energy, which previously served around 90,000 customers, triggered Ofgem’s Supplier of Last Resort (SoLR) process, allowing British Gas to assume those customer accounts. In response to the Administration notice, Flint Bishop quickly initiated discussions to secure employment for affected staff, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to workforce stability during challenging economic times. The newly integrated team will be led by Steven Bengough and features three Team Leaders, 20 Recoveries Specialists, and a Quality Assurance Analyst, many of whom possess valuable experience in the outsourced debt collection sector, particularly in assisting vulnerable clients.

Flint Bishop praised its internal teams across Recruitment, HR, IT, and Operations for their swift response, which included providing a new office space along with aligning necessary systems and training resources. Qamer Ghafoor, Chief Executive at Flint Bishop, remarked that “this strategic acquisition not only strengthens our capabilities within Litigation and Debt Services but also reinforces our commitment to supporting talent and investing in long-term growth.” He further noted that “as we continue to expand our national footprint, Flint Bishop remains committed to continuous improvement, innovation, and delivering exceptional service for our clients, whilst creating meaningful opportunities for our colleagues and the communities we serve”