With a robust footprint in Leeds, Sheffield, and York, Flint Bishop is positioning itself as a key player in the legal sector, recently reporting a turnover of £32 million and projecting revenues to surpass £40 million this financial year. The appointment of Simpson, who previously served as the Managing Partner at Walker Morris, marks a significant acquisition of talent, particularly given his outstanding track record in driving transformative change and profitability within law firms.

Simpson's extensive experience, coupled with his successful leadership at Walker Morris, where he boosted the firm's turnover from £42 million to £74 million without increasing its headcount, is set to enhance Flint Bishop's growth strategy. His vision aligns seamlessly with Flint Bishop’s ambition to solidify its status as a top-tier national independent law firm, especially following its acquisition of Lupton Fawcett, which has broadened its operational footprint.

As Managing Partner for the North, Simpson will lead the strategic development of the new North Division, focusing on organic growth, lateral hires, and further acquisitions. His approach will be characterised by an emphasis on client service excellence and operational efficiency, traits he consistently demonstrated during his tenure at Walker Morris.

Chief Executive Qamer Ghafoor expressed his enthusiasm about Simpson's arrival, stating that “Malcolm’s arrival marks another defining moment in our journey.” He sees Simpson's experience as vital for strengthening client relationships and expanding market share.

Simpson himself commented on the opportunity presented by Flint Bishop’s ambitious vision, emphasising the potential for significant growth within the North Division. He noted, “Flint Bishop’s vision, momentum, and client-first ethos make it one of the most exciting law firms in the UK market.” His excitement about joining Flint Bishop during this pivotal phase underlines the firm’s commitment to progressive development and strategic excellence.

With over three decades of experience in high-stakes dispute resolution, Simpson's expertise will undoubtedly add depth to Flint Bishop’s leadership team as the firm sets its sights on further national expansion. This latest appointment clearly illustrates Flint Bishop’s commitment to driving growth and enhancing its service offerings across the UK legal landscape.