Fleur Turrington has embarked on a new chapter in her career by joining Knights in Oxford as a Partner in Dispute Resolution. Previously affiliated with Shoosmiths, she brings more than two decades of experience in commercial litigation, advising a diverse clientele that spans mid-sized to multinational organisations across various sectors including technology, construction, transport, health, and retail. Turrington has earned recognition as a leading Partner in Legal 500, and her expertise encompasses all aspects of commercial litigation, such as corporate disputes, breach of contract claims, restrictive covenant issues, and professional negligence.

A notable member of the Procurement Lawyers Association, Turrington possesses specialised knowledge in public procurement litigation, frequently representing private sector entities in disputes with the public sector. Her strong reputation stems from her proficiency in managing judicial reviews and public procurement disputes, where she offers clients timely, strategic advice and maintains robust relationships with specialist Chambers.

The arrival of Fleur Turrington marks a strategic enhancement to Knights' growing footprint in the Thames Valley, where the firm has seen an influx of Partner hires, including Alexander Morgan in Private Client, Peter Sheppard in Dispute Resolution, Philip Ryan in Regulatory, and Zoe Rose in Family. Turrington expressed her enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating, “It’s an extremely exciting time to have joined Knights when the business is clearly experiencing a very successful period of growth nationally across all areas of the business. Being part of a truly national team means that I can always make sure that clients have access to the best possible legal advice.”

James Christacos, Regional Client Services Director, further acknowledged Turrington’s credentials, saying, “Fleur is a vastly experienced Commercial litigation expert, has a great reputation locally and is a brilliant addition to the team here in Oxford, which is fantastic for our clients and colleagues as we strive to deliver the very best legal advice. Fleur joins us at an exciting time of growth not just regionally here in the Thames Valley but nationally also, with yet more talented professionals set to join the business in the weeks and months to come."

Knights operates with a collaborative spirit among its 1,350 professionals across 32 offices nationwide and is ranked as one of the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, offering a wide range of legal services to both business clients and private individuals.