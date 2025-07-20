Fletchers Solicitors, a prominent personal injury and clinical negligence law firm, has announced the significant appointments of two new partners, Lisa Lunt and Sarah Samuel, to strengthen its growing medical product liability practice. These new additions come as demand increases for specialised representation in claims regarding defective and harmful medical devices and products. This commitment aligns with Fletchers' ambition to provide exceptional legal support within this complex area of law.

Lisa Lunt brings over 20 years of experience to the firm, having joined from Pogust Goodhead where she served as the Head of Medical Product Liability. Throughout her career, Lisa has led notable group action cases against major pharmaceutical companies and government bodies, focusing on defective medical products like hormone pregnancy testing and transvaginal mesh. Sarah Samuel, who previously held the position of Legal Director at Pogust Goodhead, adds to the team with substantial expertise in healthcare litigation. Her background includes supervising department strategy and leading crucial case decisions alongside Lunt, particularly in large-scale group litigation against manufacturers of medical devices.

"It’s great to welcome Lisa and Sarah to the firm to lead on our medical product liability cases," said Adrian Denson, Chief Legal Officer at Fletchers. "Their combined expertise significantly enhances our capacity to support clients pursuing justice in cases involving clinical negligence and faulty healthcare products, in line with our mission to be at the forefront of specialist legal services in this field."

Both Lunt and Samuel will be based in the firm’s Liverpool office, providing dedicated support to clients across the country, further solidifying Fletchers Solicitors' position as a leader in clinical negligence and product liability representation.