Fletchers Solicitors has announced the opening of a new office in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, enhancing its operations in the region and reaffirming its commitment to providing expert legal services in the North East. The new office, located at The Spire on Pilgrim Street and close to the iconic Tyne Bridge, is designed to serve as a regional hub. This strategic move will allow Fletchers to support individuals in the area who are affected by serious personal injury or clinical negligence by offering specialist and accessible legal representation.

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Newcastle as part of our continued national growth,” said Alex Lynch, Chief Financial Officer at Fletchers Solicitors. “This new location allows us to be closer to our clients and partners in the region.” The firm’s continued expansion reflects its mission to assist those who have sustained life-altering injuries in receiving the justice and support they require. Lynch further emphasised that expanding into Newcastle “reinforces this mission and deepens our connection to the communities we serve.”

This move is part of Fletchers' larger strategic growth plan, which aims to enhance its footprint and investment in critical regions across the UK. The Newcastle office is an essential step for broadening the firm's geographic reach, while also bolstering its national presence. Recognised for having the UK’s largest clinical negligence practice, Fletchers is celebrated for its client-focused approach and its consistent success in intricate and high-value cases. The establishment of the Newcastle hub also aims to attract top legal talent from the North East, creating opportunities for professionals dedicated to making a tangible impact.

Moreover, Fletchers Solicitors is looking to collaborate with local charities, advocacy groups, and healthcare support organisations. This initiative aims to extend the firm’s reach beyond legal representation, contributing to the long-term recovery and support of individuals affected by personal injury and clinical negligence