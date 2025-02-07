Fletchers Group announces the promotion of four senior colleagues to Managing Directors as part of its growth strategy

This decision reflects both their significant contributions to the Group and the increasing need to expand its leadership as it continues its rapid growth.

The newly appointed MDs include Caroline Morris, who will take on the role of MD for Serious Injury Law. Caroline joined Fletchers in May 2017 and is recognised as one of the country’s leading catastrophic injury lawyers. Over the past two years, she has successfully expanded the Serious Injury practice to a team of over 150, including the acquisition of Serious Injury Law in February 2024. In her new role, she will lead all Personal Injury teams across the Group.

Peter Rigby will step into the role of MD for Clinical Negligence. Having started his legal career with Fletchers 15 years ago as a Serious Injury lawyer, Peter has since led the Clinical Negligence practice. Under his leadership, the practice has shifted its focus towards multi-track and catastrophic cases, with the largest Clinical Negligence team in the UK, representing one in four of the cases expected to start proceedings this year.

Georgia Briscoe is appointed MD of Medical Law Services (MLS). Georgia joined Fletchers as a leading Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury lawyer before becoming a Director in the Clinical Negligence practice. She was instrumental in launching MLS, Fletchers’ specialist medico-legal company, which she has successfully led since May 2024. MLS has quickly become the largest pagination operator in the sector, employing around 180 colleagues and expanding its range of products.

Charlene Mann, Director of Transformation, will now become MD of New Acquisitions and Scott Rees & Co. Having joined Fletchers in 2022, Charlene has overseen significant transformations, including six acquisitions and the introduction of new offices. Her role will now expand to lead the acquisition of Scott Rees & Co, a process set to complete next month, with future acquisitions to follow.

The four newly promoted MDs will join the Executive Committee, alongside Peter Haden, Alex Lynch, Adrian Denson, Alex Kenny, and Zoe Holland MBE. This leadership team will continue to guide the Group through its ambitious growth plans.

Peter Haden, Fletchers Group CEO, explained, “The new roles will address some of the extra challenges brought about by our recent growth, helping lead a more complex and sophisticated business and meeting the high expectations of our colleagues, clients and partners. I’m incredibly proud to recognise and celebrate the promotion of these exceptional leaders. All four have contributed significantly to the success of our firm, and I’m confident in their ability to step up to the added responsibility as we move ahead with our ambitious plans for 2025 and beyond. This announcement is also testament to the ongoing success of our leadership development programme that helps us build the leadership capacity we need to expand from within the business.”