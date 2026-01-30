Peter Haden, chief executive of Fletchers, one of the UK's leading clinical negligence law firms, commented on the findings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report titled ‘The Costs of Clinical Negligence’. Haden expressed approval of the PAC’s attention to the serious human and financial implications of clinical negligence. He stated, “We welcome the Public Accounts Committee’s focus on both the human and financial impact of clinical negligence and its recognition of the progress being made through more collaborative approaches to resolving claims.”

Haden also highlighted encouraging trends, referencing the National Audit Office's previous report, noting that “the real-terms cost of clinical negligence has reduced by around 9% since its peak in 2017, with costs falling year on year in recent years.” He attributed this reduction in part to innovative methods adopted by NHS Resolution and firms like Fletchers that prioritise less adversarial, more communicative resolutions for families. This approach not only aids in managing legal costs but also fosters a more supportive environment for those affected.

The report emphasises that the prevention of avoidable harm is crucial in safeguarding patients and minimising future expenditures, particularly in critical sectors such as maternity services. Haden stated, “Behind every statistic in this report is a patient or family whose life has been permanently changed.” He underscored the ongoing challenges faced by many families, calling for clarity, accountability, and support to rebuild their lives after serious medical incidents.

Addressing the report's findings, Haden noted the positive trajectory regarding lower-value claims, especially in cases valued under £25,000 where “legal costs have fallen in real terms since their peak, with claimant legal costs reducing by around a third over the same period.”

Despite the progress, Haden reaffirmed Fletchers' dedication to working alongside NHS Resolution, the government, and other organisations committed to enhancing patient safety. He concluded, “because improving patient safety, reducing avoidable harm and ensuring victims are treated fairly must go hand in hand.”