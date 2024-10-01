Fladgate strengthens VC team with partner hire

Fladgate LLP has announced the appointment of Janine Suttie as a Partner in its Venture Capital (VC) practice, effective 16 September 2024. Janine brings significant experience from her previous role at a global VC fund, enhancing Fladgate’s ability to advise investors, entrepreneurs, and fast-growing companies.

With a strong background in growth capital transactions and a track record of delivering pragmatic, commercially focused advice, Janine’s addition reinforces Fladgate’s commitment to providing dynamic solutions within the VC ecosystem across the UK and Europe. She will collaborate with key partners Howard Watt, Jamie Hamilton, Graham Spitz, and Yulia Leyko to drive the firm’s presence in this fast-paced sector.

Janine expressed her enthusiasm for joining Fladgate, citing the firm's innovative approach and reputation for effective, strategic guidance within the European VC landscape. Her focus will be on supporting both investors and founders through financing and corporate transactions.

David Robinson, Head of Corporate at Fladgate, and Managing Partner Grant Gordon highlighted Janine’s broad sector knowledge and industry insight as instrumental in expanding the firm's capabilities in venture capital. They emphasised the importance of her appointment in advancing the firm's growth strategy and delivering high-value advice to clients navigating the evolving venture capital market.