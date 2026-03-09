Fladgate has re-elected Grant Gordon as Managing Partner for a third term, effective 1 April 2026, and appointed former Dentons COO Darran Stevenson as its new Chief Operating Officer as the firm strengthens its leadership team for its next phase of growth. Under Grant’s leadership, Fladgate has undergone a period of significant expansion, with revenues growing by almost 100% since 2021 and PEP surpassing £1m. During that time, the firm has recruited more than 40 lateral partners and expanded to a team of over 400 people, reflecting its strategic investment in talent and capabilities.

As part of the firm’s senior leadership structure, David Robinson and Ella Leonard have been re-elected as Heads of Corporate and Funds, Finance & Regulatory respectively. Matthew Williams has been newly elected as Head of Real Estate, while John Evans continues as Head of Dispute Resolution following his re-election last year. Collectively, the team provides continuity and experience to support the firm’s long-term strategy.

Darran joins Fladgate as Chief Operating Officer, succeeding the firm’s retiring COO, David Rowe. Most recently COO at Dentons, Darran is an experienced commercial finance leader with a strong track record of planning and delivering transformation initiatives that support business growth while protecting and enhancing profitability. Commenting on the appointments, Grant Gordon said: “I’m delighted to continue leading the firm alongside a senior management team of exceptional quality. Darran’s arrival marks an important transition for the firm, and his experience will be invaluable as we continue building a resilient, ambitious, client-focused business.” Grant added: “Our re-elected and newly appointed leaders bring the right mix of continuity, experience and innovation. Together, we are well positioned to deliver on our strategic priorities while ensuring our culture remains one of Fladgate’s strongest assets.”

