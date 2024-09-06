Fladgate strengthens family law team with key partner hire

Fladgate LLP has further enhanced its Family Law team with the appointment of Rebecca Cockcroft as Partner, effective 27 August 2024. Rebecca joins after a decade at Payne Hicks Beach, where she served as Head of Family Law from 2019 to 2024. She will lead the Family team at Fladgate, reuniting with former Payne Hicks Beach colleagues Catherine Costley and Joshua Moger, who joined Fladgate in December 2023.

With over 25 years of experience in family law, Rebecca brings expertise in complex divorce, matrimonial finance, children’s cases, and pre- and post-nuptial agreements. She is also well-versed in handling cases with international dimensions, particularly disputes. Rebecca’s work has earned her numerous industry accolades, including a Hall of Fame ranking in the Legal 500 2024.

Rebecca will work alongside existing Family Law partners Hetty Gleave, Teresa Cullen, Costley, and Moger. Her addition brings the total number of partners at Fladgate to 99, following the recent appointment of Thomas Karalis in International Arbitration. The Family Law team has doubled in size over the past year, reflecting the firm's commitment to expanding its Private Wealth offering, which now boasts 20 partners and 40 lawyers—making it one of the largest in the UK.

Commenting on her new role, Rebecca said: “I am delighted to join Fladgate’s Family team during such an exciting growth period. The firm’s reputation in Private Wealth and its holistic approach to client service make it the perfect platform for my clients and for me. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success.”

John Evans, Head of Dispute Resolution at Fladgate, highlighted Rebecca’s expertise, saying: “Rebecca’s calibre is an invaluable asset to our practice. Her joining demonstrates our commitment to excellence, and we are thrilled to welcome one of the UK’s leading family lawyers.”

Grant Gordon, Managing Partner at Fladgate, added: “Rebecca has an exceptional track record and is a valuable addition to our growing Family Law team. Her appointment strengthens our Dispute Resolution and Private Wealth services as we continue to build our reputation in the private capital space.”

With Rebecca's hire, Fladgate solidifies its position as a leading firm in the Family Law and Private Wealth sectors, offering a comprehensive legal service to clients across a broad range of needs.